“A Disney Christmas” Expands Into Fantasyland and World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland This Year

For the first time in forever, guests are invited to join a snowy celebration in the kingdom of Arendelle, as well as all of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

From November 15th, 2024 through January 1st, 2025, Hong Kong Disneyland visitors can celebrate the spirit of the season with “A Disney Christmas,” where the holiday spirit will radiate across the park from Main Street, U.S.A. to Fantasyland and all the way to World of Frozen

The first holiday season for World of Frozen includes festive décor, all-new merchandise and so much more.

Elsa’s ice magic has caused even more snow to fall over the kingdom of Arendelle, with the addition of sparkling Christmas garland, snow-capped trees and, of course, the adorable snowgies.

The sparkling holiday atmosphere extends to Fantasyland this year, which has transformed into a charming European village square.

From the castle breezeway to Cinderella Carousel and all the surrounding buildings, as well as Fantasy Gardens, everywhere is adorned with bright new Christmas decorations. As the evening glow rises, a gentle snowfall will dust the land with magic.

The iconic Christmas tree along Main Street, U.S.A. will once again light up to “A Holiday Wish-Come-True,” featuring Santa Goofy and the Christmas Carolers.

Guests will be treated to a spectacular drone show with new drone patterns and shimmering lighting effects, accompanied by gently sparkling snowfall.

“Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball” will bring Christmas joy to the Castle of Magical Dreams stage.

Unforgettable Christmas musical moments will be made during “Disney Christmas Live in Concert!” Each weekend, Disney friends, along with the Hong Kong Children’s Choir, will welcome one of three remarkable singers from across the region to the stage at Castle of Magical Dreams, including Gin Lee, Morissette, and Janice Yan.

Duffy and Friends Play House has been decked out for the winter season with some adorable snowman decorations, festive trimmings, and nutcracker-themed ornaments – while Duffy and friends will appear in their all-new nutcracker-themed outfits.

Outdoor vending carts in Fantasyland will offer a delightful array of Christmas treats, ranging from traditional mulled wine, Christmas cookies, and Winter Candied Apples to dainty Mickey and Friends gingerbread!

Special holiday merchandise and food offerings will be available throughout the Resort, along with special holiday-themed packages at the three Resort hotels.

Ring in 2025 by joining the New Year’s Eve Countdown on December 31st! Disney friends will take the stage to count down with everyone in front of Castle of Magical Dreams to an even brighter new year as blazing lights, glorious fireworks, and mesmerizing drones dance magically across the night sky.