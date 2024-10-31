The Acadamy Museum Acquires Several Historic Disney Animator Maquettes

The Academy Collection is the largest film-related collection in the world.

The Academy Museum, located in Los Angeles, has added several maquettes from hit Disney animated films to their Academy Collection.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans may have a new reason to visit The Academy Museum.

As a part of the Academy Collection, the largest-film related collection in the world, the museum has added several animator’s maquettes from Disney’s Pinocchio , Fantasia, and The Lion King to their collection .

and to their collection The production figures, which are 3D references of characters used by animators, will include: Pinocchio Figaro, Gideon, Geppetto, Lampwick, and Coachman maquettes designed by Walt Disney Animation Studios artists. Head of Pinocchio maquette designed by Milt Kahl and gifted by Bryan Jossart. Fantasia Madame Upanova, Bacchus and Jacchus maquettes designed by Walt Disney Animation Studios artists The Lion King Scar maquette designed by Andreas Deja.

If/when these will be on display has yet to be announced, but the Academy Museum is dedicated to preserving these important pieces of Disney history.

What They’re Saying:

Matt Severson, Executive Vice President, Academy Collection and Preservation: “We are thrilled to welcome these iconic pieces into our collection. Overseen by our skilled team of researchers, preservationists, and curators, the Academy Collection plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of moviemaking. We are grateful to our donors for their remarkable gifts to the Academy and commitment to preserving our film history.”

Read More Disney Animation: