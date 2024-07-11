Tickets Available for the First Ever Bartenders Bash at The Edison on August 22nd

The Edison is welcoming guests to their first ever Bartenders Bash, taking place Thursday, August 22nd. This competition will feature local mixologists from Central Florida.

What’s Happening:

Shake up your evening plans and join The Edison for their first-ever Bartenders Bash.

They’re serving up delicious creations with a side of friendly competition featuring local mixologists from the Central Florida area.

This will take place on Thursday, August 22nd, from 6–8:30 p.m.

Space is limited, and you must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets

What to Expect:

Exclusive tastings – Sample and vote on carefully crafted cocktails.

Food stations – Enjoy expertly prepared bites alongside your drinks.

Making a difference – Participate in a silent auction with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Give Kids the World.

About Give Kids the World:

Give Kids the World Village is a whimsical nonprofit resort that provides cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families.

Learn more at https://www.gktw.org

Planning a Trip?:

