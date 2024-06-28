Celebrate Soulfully With A Special Artist Signing At Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort continues to Celebrate Soulfully all year long, and tomorrow, will be holding a special artist signing at multiple locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Tomorrow, June 29th, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can continue to Celebrate Soulfully all year long with special artist signings at the Wonderground Gallery in the Downtown Disney

Tomorrow, June 29th, fans can meet and have art signed by artists Larissa Marantz and Mark Page at the Wonderground Gallery from 11L00 AM to 1:00 PM before moving over to Disneyland’s Disneyana Shop from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

Magic Key holders heading to the resort for the signings should ask about applicable Magic Key Discounts at the time they purchase art for signing.

The Wonderground Gallery, perhaps losing the record for most relocated outlet in the Downtown Disney District only to Earl of Sandwich, can now be found in a temporary location

Disneyana, located near the entrance to Disneyland Park, showcases unique works of all varieties and styles tug at your heartstrings from the gallery’s every wall and corner.

Some of the pieces celebrate cherished attractions, while others commemorate special events or anniversaries taking place in the park. So, no matter if you’re in pursuit of limited-edition and original artwork, or you’re seeking a carefully crafted statue that’s been slowly sculpted over time, you’re sure to discover all this, and as with the event on June 29th, you may even have the chance to meet an artist as they drop by for special signings.

