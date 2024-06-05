CHOC Day At Chick-Fil-A At Orange County Locations This Friday!

Orange County Chick-Fil-A locations will once again be hosting CHOC Day later this week, with all proceeds from cookie and brownie sales benefitting the organization.

What’s Happening:

Chick-Fil-A Locations in Orange County, California will be hosting CHOC day on Friday, June 7th, in support of Children's Hospital of Orange County.

CHOC Day will take place later this week and 100% of the proceeds from cookie and brownie sales at Chick-Fil-A locations throughout Orange County will go directly to CHOC.

The event takes place only 44 days before the 2024 CHOC Walk in the Park, presented by the Disneyland Resort here.

Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), a pediatric healthcare system based in Orange County, California, is committed to being a leading destination for children’s health by providing exceptional and innovative care. CHOC’s growing community includes two state-of-the-art hospitals in Orange and Mission Viejo and a regional network of primary and specialty care clinics serving children and families in four counties.

CHOC offers several clinical programs of excellence providing the highest levels of care for the most serious pediatric illnesses and injuries, physical and mental. CHOC’s research and innovation institutes are focused on translating real patient needs into real-world treatments so every child can live the healthiest and happiest life possible.

CHOC Day at Orange County Chick-Fil-A locations takes place on Friday, June 7th.