Club Level Guests Can Save 20% on a Disney Private VIP Tour on Select Dates

For a limited time only, guests that are staying in Club Level Rooms or Club Level Suites at the Walt Disney World Resort on select dates can save on a Disney Private VIP Tour during their stay.

What's Happening:

For a limited time, guests staying in Club Level Rooms or Club Level Suites at the Walt Disney World Resort on select dates from July to September 2024 can save 20% on a Disney Private VIP Tour during their stay.

About Disney Private VIP Tours:

Guests can live their dream Disney day when they set off on a magical adventure with their very own private Disney VIP Tour Guide.

Guests enjoy benefits like customizable experiences and private transportation, all with the care and insight of some of the most knowledgeable and friendly Cast Members around.

Details:

Offer is valid for a tour July 17-September 28, 2024 during a Resort stay (subject to block-out dates on August 31 and September 1).

The number of tours allocated for this offer is limited.

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same tour.

Reservations required.

Valid for new reservations only.

Offer is nontransferable and proof of eligibility may be required at the time of booking and at the time of the tour.

Valid Theme Park admission for each Park visited on the tour is required and is not included.

Offer may not be combined with any other offer, discount or promotion.

Offer subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Planning a Trip?:

