D23 Gold Members Can Save 70% On WDW and DLR Magazine

Premium members of Disney’s official fan club can access significant discounts on select issues of the fan-created magazines.

D23 Discounts:

D23 WDW Magazine and DLR Magazine for 70% off.

and for 70% off. The limited-edition magazines, which are made by Disney fans for Disney fans, contain in depth explorations of Disney history, trivia, reviews, advice, and a behind-the-curtain look at the magic of the Disney Parks. Each issue also features a two-page centerfold.

The glossy, award-winning magazines are only available until they sell out. You can redeem this exclusive D23 Gold Member offer here

Purchases on the $5.99 Editions are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

