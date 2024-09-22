D23 Gold Members Can Save 70% On WDW and DLR Magazine

Premium members of Disney’s official fan club can access significant discounts on select issues of the fan-created magazines.
D23 Discounts:
- D23 has announced that Gold Members can purchase select issues of WDW Magazine and DLR Magazine for 70% off.
- The limited-edition magazines, which are made by Disney fans for Disney fans, contain in depth explorations of Disney history, trivia, reviews, advice, and a behind-the-curtain look at the magic of the Disney Parks. Each issue also features a two-page centerfold.
- The glossy, award-winning magazines are only available until they sell out. You can redeem this exclusive D23 Gold Member offer here.
- Purchases on the $5.99 Editions are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.
