D23 Gold Members Can Save 70% On WDW and DLR Magazine

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Premium members of Disney’s official fan club can access significant discounts on select issues of the fan-created magazines.

D23 Discounts:

  • D23 has announced that Gold Members can purchase select issues of WDW Magazine and DLR Magazine for 70% off.
  • The limited-edition magazines, which are made by Disney fans for Disney fans, contain in depth explorations of Disney history, trivia, reviews, advice, and a behind-the-curtain look at the magic of the Disney Parks. Each issue also features a two-page centerfold.
  • The glossy, award-winning magazines are only available until they sell out. You can redeem this exclusive D23 Gold Member offer here.
  • Purchases on the $5.99 Editions are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Read More D23:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber