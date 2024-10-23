D23: The Official Disney Fan Club Invites Gold Members to a Day of Holiday Shopping at Mickey’s of Glendale

Disney fans in Southern California, get ready for a very unique shopping opportunity! Today D23: The Official Disney Fan Club announced that it is hosting a special day of holiday shopping at Mickey’s of Glendale, the exclusive gift shop on the campus of Walt Disney Imagineering.

What’s happening:

D23 is hosting a day of holiday shopping at Mickey’s of Glendale on the WDI campus. This exclusive event will be held on Saturday, December 7th.

Tickets are $15 each and will be available to D23 Gold Members only. They go on sale tomorrow, Thursday October 24th at 10:00 AM Pacific Time. Tickets admit guests for a 30-minute shopping window in Mickey’s of Glendale. No photography will be allowed.

All attendees will receive a commemorative holiday pin made just for this event by Mickey’s of Glendale, included with their admission ticket. An additional special pin release will be available for pick-up during the shopping event.



What they’re saying:

"The newly remodeled Starbucks location on the Walt Disney Imagineering campus will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. PT for D23 Gold Members to enjoy during the shopping experience."

Be sure to visit the official D23 website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets for this event beginning tomorrow, Thursday October 24th at 10:00 AM Pacific Time.