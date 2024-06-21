Art From Disney Artist Lina Barr To Be Featured Aboard The New Disney Treasure

Fantastic art from Disney Artist Lina Barr will be found throughout the venues and spaces of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line Fleet, the Disney Treasure.

What’s Happening:

There are so many incredible Imagineers and cast members who have been working behind the scenes to ensure every detail on the Disney Treasure will be perfect for future guests.

Among them is Lina Barr, a senior concept designer whose role on the project is to create custom artwork that will outfit the signature venues on Disney Cruise Line’s growing fleet.

Those who have sailed on the Disney Wish have already experienced a sample of Lina’s incredible work. The photos on this page show Lina in her office, currently in the process of finalizing several new pieces for the Disney Treasure, along with a sneak peek at some of the artwork she is working on.

Her process begins with a conversation with the Walt Disney Imagineering team, where she learns about the theming of each venue planned for the Disney Treasure, whether that be the Agrabah-inspired Grand Hall or the Jungle Cruise

Setting sail in December 2024, the Disney Treasure is the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, joining the Disney Magic (maiden voyage in 1998), the Disney Wonder (maiden voyage in 1999), the Disney Dream (maiden voyage in 2011), the Disney Fantasy (maiden voyage in 2012) and the Disney Wish (maiden voyage in 2022).

The Disney Treasure will bring captivating stories from beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar and Disney Parks adventures to life like never before. The spaces onboard the Disney Treasure will invite guests to step into colorful plazas in Mexico, navigate the many winding rivers of the world, dive below the ocean’s surface and more.

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Dec. 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members can book a Disney Treasure cruise as early as Sept. 12, 2023, and bookings will open to all guests on Sept. 20, 2023.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia.

and If you’d like more information about the Disney Treasure or to book your voyage on Disney Cruise Line, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel,