Disneyland Union Files Charges After Cast Members Disciplined for Wearing Mickey Mouse Union Buttons

Master Services Council, which represents 13,000 Disneyland employees from four unions, filed unfair labor practice charges after more than 500 workers were disciplined for wearing union buttons with Mickey’s raised fist, according to The Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

As union negotiations continue over a new contract for more than a third of the 35,000 park employees, a button with Mickey Mouse’s white gloved hand raised in a fist has caused a number of cast members to be disciplined.

Because of this, the union that represents cast members, Master Services Council, filed unfair labor practice charges.

The charges will be investigated by the National Labor Relations Board, according to Master Services.

Meanwhile, Disneyland has responded by saying that “cast members may only wear buttons and pins that are a part of their costumes while at work so that the show is maintained for our guests.”

Cast Members may be asked to remove items that are not a part of the “Disney Look” and could be disciplined for repeated violations.

Less than a handful of Disneyland cast members have received disciplinary action to date, according to Disneyland officials.

The union cited a 1945 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows employees to wear union insignia at work even if they must follow a dress code.

The union coalition — which has been negotiating with Disney over a new contract since April — represents ride operators, store clerks, custodians, candy makers and other cast members.

The current contract expires in just two days, on Sunday, June 16th.