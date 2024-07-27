Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew Introducing Cinematically Festive BFF Donuts

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs is introducing some festive treats that are a delicious way to celebrate this rather cinematic weekend.

What’s Happening:

Appropriate for a weekend where fans are celebrating some big time BFFs at their local cineplex, Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew at Disney Springs has launched a duo of donut goodies.

According to their Instagram post (above), these BFF donuts are available all weekend long, and anything is possible when you’ve got your best friend by your side! “A delicious Everglazed duo joins forces to fight your sweetest of cravings with vibrant vanilla icing, sprinkles, buttercream, and an edible BFF disc to give you the very necessary team-up you need in your life!”

Fans will be quick to note that while not an official endorsement, the Everglazed goodies also sport the color schemes of a certain heroic duo that has arrived in cinemas this weekend. Appropriate since Everglazed is right next to the AMC Theater at Disney Springs.

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew invites guests at Disney Springs to come discover hand-crafted confections featuring mouthwatering yeast and cake donuts with an assortment of cold brew pick-me-ups and a few sweet-yet-savory sandwiches. There, guests can Immerse themselves in a complete donut experience as you gaze through the windows of the Everglazed working show kitchen where the humble donut is fried, glazed and piled high with a rainbow of toppings.

Those visiting Disney Springs can find the location adjacent to the AMC Theater and Splitsville, also near the Orange Parking Garage.

