Guests Traveling On the Disney Magic Can Now Use DisneyBand+ to Get On and Off the Ship

Guests on board the Disney Magic can now use their DisneyBand+ all over the ship for convenience. Now to get on and off, you don't even need your Key to the World card.

What's Happening:

Guests on the Disney Magic can now use their DisneyBand+ to get on and off the ship.

Previously, travelers needed to use the Key to the World card.

This is just another way that Disney Cruise Line

About DisneyBand+: (According to the Disney Cruise Lines website)

DisneyBand+ is a waterproof wristband designed to enhance your Disney cruise experience.

From boarding the ship on embarkation day and accessing your stateroom, to charging specialty food and merchandise to the payment card on your stateroom folio and beyond, DisneyBand+ adds convenience, fun and more magic to your cruise!

This provides hands-free convenience throughout the ship and on shore at Disney Castaway Cay.

Plus, enchanting surprises await! DisneyBand+ brings onboard magic to life—watch as your band dances with dazzling light and haptic vibrations during interactive moments, including in the dining rooms, during fireworks, in the atrium and kids clubs.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.