Video: Creatives Share About Building Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

We had the chance to talk to the creative team who helped bring Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point to life.

What’s Happening:

As a part of the opening festivities of the new port-of-call for Disney Cruise Line

Joey Gaskins Jr. is Disney’s Regional Director of Public Affairs for The Bahamas and Caribbean. He had a hand in involving local artisans in the making of the destination.

Daniel Cowan, the Senior Manager of Dining Standards and Service Excellence, shared how the menus and dining experiences came to be at Lookout Cay.

Andrew Pinder and Kishlane Smith from the National Junkanoo Committee, show director TJ Tekurio from Disney Live Entertainment, and local Bahamian musician Victor Johnson all shared how they worked together to shepherd new entertainment experiences that involved Bahamian culture and iconic Disney characters.

Melanie Parham Perez, an Assistant Project Manager from Walt Disney Imagineering, and Bradley Watson, a Disney Conservation Project Manager, both explained how they worked on the island to make a fun experience for guests, while also conserving the island’s natural wonders.

You can view all the interviews below.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is now available as a port of call for sailings aboard Disney Cruise Line.