Joffrey’s Coffee Holding Holiday Sale with 30% Off Speciality Disney Coffees

Get ready to be caffeinated this holiday season, as Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is offering a number of their Disney blends on sale, for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- Joffrey’s Coffee, the official coffee partner of Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort, will be offering 30% off a number of Disney-inspired blends and brews over the next month.
- During their holiday sale event, different weekly deals will be offered from November 7th through December 2nd.
- This week, from November 7th-10th, Disneyland Resort area coffees, the Aulani Resort blend and gift sets are on sale at Joffreys.com for 30% off.
- The sales will continue throughout the next month, broken down by the following:
- November 14th-17th – EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios area coffees, and select Joffrey’s flavored coffees
- November 21st-24th – Disney’s Animal Kingdom area coffees and select origin coffees and blends
- November 27th-December 1st – Magic Kingdom Resort area coffees and select Joffrey’s Tea sachets
- December 2nd – Select Disney Parks & Resorts blends, Joffrey’s goods
- Below, we’ve included links to all of the items currently on sale from the Disneyland Resort, Disney’s Aulani Resort and various gift sets.
Aulani –
$20.99 $14.69
The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Blend –
$14.99 $10.49
Disneyland Resort Coffee Trio –
$46.99 $32.89
Napa Rose –
$15.99 $11.19
Carthay Circle Restaurant –
$14.99 $10.49
Steakhouse 55 –
$14.99 $10.49
- Check out Joffrey’s website for more limited-time Disney-themed brews!
- Joffrey’s is also currently offering a new blend celebrating their 40th anniversary.
- Those who spend $60 or more at Joffreys.com will receive free shipping within the continental United States.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com