Joffrey’s Coffee Holding Holiday Sale with 30% Off Speciality Disney Coffees

The first set of weekly deals gives 30% off Disneyland Resort area coffees, the Aulani Resort blend and gift sets.

Get ready to be caffeinated this holiday season, as Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is offering a number of their Disney blends on sale, for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

Joffrey’s Coffee, the official coffee partner of Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

During their holiday sale event, different weekly deals will be offered from November 7th through December 2nd.

This week, from November 7th-10th, Disneyland Resort area coffees, the Aulani Resort blend and gift sets are on sale at Joffreys.com

The sales will continue throughout the next month, broken down by the following: November 14th-17th – EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios November 21st-24th – Disney’s Animal Kingdom November 27th-December 1st – Magic Kingdom December 2nd – Select Disney Parks & Resorts blends, Joffrey’s goods

Below, we’ve included links to all of the items currently on sale from the Disneyland Resort, Disney’s Aulani Resort and various gift sets.

Aulani – $20.99 $14.69

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Blend – $14.99 $10.49

Disneyland Resort Coffee Trio – $46.99 $32.89

Napa Rose – $15.99 $11.19

Carthay Circle Restaurant – $14.99 $10.49

Steakhouse 55 – $14.99 $10.49

Check out Joffrey’s website

Joffrey’s is also currently offering a new blend celebrating their 40th anniversary

Those who spend $60 or more at Joffreys.com will receive free shipping within the continental United States.

