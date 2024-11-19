Mickey and Pals Debut New Outfits for “Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party” at Grand Californian

The new outfits are part of the special holiday character dining experience at Storytellers Cafe.
“Mickey's Holiday Pajama Party” has arrived at Disney's Grand Californian and with it, some cozy new outfits for some familiar faces.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning today, November 19,  “Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party Breakfast and Brunch” is available for guests at the Storytellers Cafe at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Mickey and his pals are dressing for the occasion, as revealed by the official Disneyland Instagram account.
  • Running through January 1, the pajama party dining experience includes “some seasonally themed bites, amid yuletide décor around the dining room.”
  • Mickey and Minnie and Chip ‘n Dale all have special PJ party outfits – as does Pluto, technically, though he keeps it simple with a nice scarf. You can check out more photos of their outfits below:

More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:

