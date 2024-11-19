“Mickey's Holiday Pajama Party” has arrived at Disney's Grand Californian and with it, some cozy new outfits for some familiar faces.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning today, November 19, “Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party Breakfast and Brunch” is available for guests at the Storytellers Cafe at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Mickey and his pals are dressing for the occasion, as revealed by the official Disneyland Instagram account.
- Running through January 1, the pajama party dining experience includes “some seasonally themed bites, amid yuletide décor around the dining room.”
- Mickey and Minnie and Chip ‘n Dale all have special PJ party outfits – as does Pluto, technically, though he keeps it simple with a nice scarf. You can check out more photos of their outfits below:
