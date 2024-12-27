Though Mufasa: The Lion King didn’t open at the level Disney no doubt wished it had, the film is proving to have some good holiday legs at the box office, and the studio has now released two new videos continuing its promotion.

What’s Happening:

Mufasa: The Lion King is going into its second weekend in theaters, following a disappointing opening at the domestic box office behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3's $62 million, although Mufasa was number one internationally with $122 million.

Though it's pretty clear the film won't be nearing the staggering $1,656 million worldwide total of 2019's The Lion King, things have been more encouraging this week for the prequel, with Mufasa actually taking the number one spot from Sonic 3 on Christmas day at the domestic box office and holding onto it on December 26, per Deadline.

Disney has also now released a new promo video for the film, titled "Global Phenomenon," which pushes the global reach of Mufasa, showing different actor appearances, promotional events, and world premieres the film has had across the world.

Traditionally, releasing a film right before Christmas – and the two-week holiday break most kids and many adults have during this period – has led to very strong legs for films, often even ones that don't start off with huge opening weekends. This seems to be the case for Mufasa so far, given the consistent turnout for the movie in the week since it debuted.

In addition, Disney has also released the official video for "I Always Wanted a Brother," one of the film's songs, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which includes the full sequence the song appears in. Performed by Mufasa and Taka, first as children (voiced by Braelyn Rankins and Theo Somolu) and then as adults (Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison, Jr.), the song puts a spotlight on Mufasa: The Lion King's central relationship.

Though Mufasa and Sonic 3 were very close on Thursday – $12 million for Mufasa, $11.55 million for Sonic 3 – it's likely Mufasa will win the upcoming weekend, predicts Deadline. So far, Sonic 3 has made $99.55 million total domestically vs. Mufasa's $76.4 million so we'll see how much that gap closes by next week.

