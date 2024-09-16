Take A Look Inside The Parr House Coming To Cotino: A Storyliving By Disney Community

Artisan Club members and their guests can live their most Incredible life yet when the Parr House debuts as part of Cotino: A Storyliving by Disney Community in 2025.

What’s Happening:

Disney has shared a look at the new Parr House, part of the voluntary Artisan Club that is coming to Cotino, the first Storyliving By Disney Community set to open in 2025.

The two-story multi-functional space is inspired by the mid-century modern home of the Parr’s (AKA The Incredibles) as seen in the hit film from Pixar Animation Studios, Incredibles 2 .

. Disney Imagineers and artists from Pixar Animation Studios worked together to bring the house to life, keeping the look from the film in tact, with a bit of creative interpretation of the mid-century modern design that the Palm Springs area is known for.

Since the Parr House is inspired by the film, Imagineers are planning to add a few details like boxes of Sugar Bombs and Fiber O’s cereal stacked on the kitchen shelf and the family’s schedule on the Insuricare calendar.

Imagineers are working with Davidson Communities, a Cotino Community homebuilder to help build the Parr House, with plans to bring to life some of the more memorable features of the home, including the floor-to-ceiling windows, rock work in the living room, and more.

Those windows will offer views of Cotino Bay, alongside an elevated patio that will offer views of the water and nearby mountains.

The Parr House will be part of Cotino’s voluntary Artisan Club, a gathering place for members and their guests that will feature spaces dedicated to dining, recreation, fitness, water recreation on Cotino Bay, and unique programs and experiences.

Cotino, the first Storyliving By Disney community, is coming to life in the Palm Springs area in California. For more information, be sure to check out our coverage, here.