Ravensburger Partners With Ultra PRO To Launch High-End “Disney Lorcana” Gaming Accessories

Ravensburger is teaming up with Ultra PRO to bring high-end accessories to the extremely popular game, Disney Lorcana, set to debut later this month.

What’s Happening:

Ravensburger has officially partnered with Ultra PRO, with the intent of bringing a line of high end and stylish Disney Lorcana accessories to fans and collectors alike.

This new collaboration will see the release of a Disney Lorcana TCG: Premium Card Portfolio and a Disney Lorcana TCG: Premium Deck Box.

The release of these items is perfectly timed, being released alongside the launch of the highly-anticipated Azurite Sea set.

The Ultra PRO accessories will debut tomorrow, October 3rd, at Essen Spiel and at MCM London Comic Con on Friday, October 25th.

Attendees at these events will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase these premium items, while supplies last. After the events, the accessories will be available with the Azurite Sea hobby release on November 15th and will hit mass retailers on November 25th.

The Premium Card Portfolio holds up to 252 standard-sized cards, providing a sleek way to display and organize your collection. With its zippered design, you can rest assured your cards will be secured and protected.

The Premium Deck Box, crafted with foil embellishments, a leatherette finish, and a strong magnetic closure, offers both style and functionality, ensuring your deck is protected in the most elegant way.

When fully opened, it also reveals a Lore counter that can be used during the game.

First released in August 2023, Disney Lorcana TCG is a popular trading card game set in the wondrous realm of Lorcana.

In the game, players will take on the role of Illumineers and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as glimmers, who appear in both familiar and fantastical ways.

The game was designed to be easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players. Featuring hundreds of original pieces of Disney art that collectors will adore, the game is welcoming to beginners, expert TCG players, and Disney fans alike.