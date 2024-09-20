New Theme To Tokyo Disneyland’s “Reach For The Stars” Now Streaming

A new original song that is featured in Tokyo Disneyland’s newest nighttime spectacular, “Reach for the Stars,” can now be heard wherever fans stream their favorite Disney tunes.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disneyland has officially debuted their newest nighttime spectacular, “Reach for the Stars,” taking place high above the skies of Cinderella Castle at the park.

With the new soundtrack full of Disney Music, there is also a brand new theme song for the show (with the same name), that is now available for streaming on most major music platforms.

Please note: only the theme song is streaming. The full soundtrack, which also features hits from the Disney Catalog, including “Go The Distance,” “Surface Pressure,” and “A Whole New World” among others, is not available to stream in its entirety at this time.

The original theme can be heard during the show as it begins, and again during the finale.

You can catch our full video of the debut performance in our post here

The new show features characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hercules, Wish, Encanto , Dumbo , Aladdin, Big Hero 6 Pixar Animation Studios’ Brave, Up, WALL-E, and more.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Pixar Animation Studios’ and more. The show also marks the appearance of Marvel

Even the characters from the (as of press time) most successful animated film of all time, Pixar’s Inside Out 2, are featured in the finale of the spectacular – featuring the original theme that is now streaming – reminding us all to reach for the stars.