The Edison’s First Ever Bartenders Bash Raised Thousands of Dollars for Charity

The first ever Bartenders Bash at The Edison was a huge success, raising thousands of dollars for charity.

What’s Happening:

The first ever Bartenders Bash was held at The Edison on August 22nd.

This was a competition showcasing eight of Orlando's best mixologists.

Chelsea Gilpin from The Edison won the judge’s vote for her Dirty Banana cocktail.

The winner of the popular vote was Blake Cain from Mather’s Social Gathering with his Curious Saturn cocktail.

With this event, Patina Restaurant Group partnered with Give Kids the World

They raised over $7,000 for the nonprofit charity, which will provide vacations for critically ill children and their families at no cost to them.

What They're Saying:

Aaron Ferg, Multi Unit General Manager for Patina Restaurant Group: “We are thrilled with the success of our first-ever Bartenders Bash at The Edison. Patina Restaurant Group’s partnership with Give Kids the World holds deep meaning to us, and we are so grateful for all of the years we have worked together. We look forward to continuing this partnership and hosting an even bigger bash next year.”

