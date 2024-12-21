Tips for Visiting Disneyland in Early 2025

One of the best times to visit Disneyland is the first few months of the year, especially if you’re looking to avoid the crowds. The first months of the year have some of the lowest crowd levels all year as well as some special celebrations and events that you can enjoy!

Below, we will share the highlights of an early 2025 trip to Disneyland and everything you need to consider if you are planning a visit during this time.

1) Familiarize yourself with crowd patterns throughout the month. You can enjoy some of the lowest crowd levels all year during January and February before Spring Break season starts in March.

That being said, crowd levels can spike during certain days in this period. You’ll want to avoid three-day weekends like Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January and Presidents Day in February which can draw in large crowds. Peak crowds from the holidays will also spill over into the first few days of January, so you can expect some massive crowds during the first few days of the month. See our Disneyland crowd calendar for crowd predictions each day of the month into 2025.

2) Enjoy special events in early 2025! There are a few special events you can enjoy during a visit during this time of year including the Lunar New Year celebration, Valentine’s Day, and the start of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. The Lunar New Year celebration in Disney California Adventure runs from January 17 through February 16, 2025 and includes marketplaces with Asian-inspired foods, special character meet-and-greets, entertainment like “Mulan’s New Year Procession,” and more.

The Disney California Food & Wine Festival starts February 28 in Disney California Adventure, bringing ten food marketplaces, special entertainment, bookable culinary experiences, and the return of Soarin’ Over California. This is one of our favorite festivals and a great highlight of an early 2025 visit!

3) Be prepared for Disneyland After Dark nights. In early 2025, there are several party nights offered for Disneyland After Dark including the popular Sweethearts Nite and 90s Nite. If you’re attending one of these events, make sure to read up on the rare characters, themed entertainment, and more so that you can develop a game plan for seeing all of the highlights!

If you are not attending at Disneyland After Dark event, make sure you’re aware of party nights, as these will close Disneyland Park early at 8pm on select dates. You can see the list of Disneyland 2025 early park closures for the dates that will be impacted. We recommend planning your day accordingly by getting a park hopper ticket or spending the day at Disney California Adventure on party dates.

4) Stay up-to-date on ride refurbishments that are happening. Disneyland likes to do ride refurbishments during the slower months of January and February, so make sure to stay current on these so that you are not caught off guard during your trip. Some rides are scheduled to undergo longer multi-month refurbishments as Disneyland gears up for its 70th-anniversary celebration in the spring. Make sure you’re aware of these Disneyland ride closures as you are planning your trip itinerary.

5) Make sure to come prepared with layers and a poncho if rain is expected. During the first few months of the year, you can expect the average high temperature in the daytime to be in the low 70s with slightly chillier weather in the mornings and evenings. As you consider what to pack for Disneyland, we recommend bringing light layers that you can pull on when the temperatures drop and easily put in your backpack or tie around your waist during the daytime.

There is also a chance of a few rainy days during the early months of the year, so make sure to keep an eye on the forecast and bring a poncho if necessary (we recommend ponchos as they are less cumbersome than carrying around an umbrella through the parks all day). You can read more about the weather you can expect in early 2025 in our guide to Disneyland weather throughout the year.

At Mickey Visit, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.