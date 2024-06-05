Tokyo Disney Resort Celebrates Fantasy Springs With a One Time Only Drone and Firework Show

by |
Tags: , ,

This morning, Tokyo Disney Resort streamed a video on YouTube showing characters enjoying Fantasy Springs all while the sky lit up with a drone and fireworks show.

What’s Happening:

  • In honor of the opening of the Fantasy Springs expansion at Tokyo DisneySea, Tokyo Disney Resort streamed a video on their YouTube page.
  • In this 12-minute video, you can see characters exploring the three main areas of Fantasy Springs which include Peter Pan’s Never Land, Rapunzel’s Forest, and Frozen Kingdom. All while a drone and firework show lit up the sky above them.
  • This was a one time only show and there will not be a nightly drone show at Fantasy Springs.
  • The official opening date for Fantasy Springs is June 6.
  • You can check out the video below.

Planning a Trip?:

  • If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy