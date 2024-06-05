Tokyo Disney Resort Celebrates Fantasy Springs With a One Time Only Drone and Firework Show

This morning, Tokyo Disney Resort streamed a video on YouTube showing characters enjoying Fantasy Springs all while the sky lit up with a drone and fireworks show.

What’s Happening:

In honor of the opening of the Fantasy Springs expansion at Tokyo DisneySea, Tokyo Disney Resort streamed a video on their YouTube page.

In this 12-minute video, you can see characters exploring the three main areas of Fantasy Springs which include Peter Pan’s Never Land, Rapunzel’s Forest, and Frozen Kingdom. All while a drone and firework show lit up the sky above them.

This was a one time only show and there will not be a nightly drone show at Fantasy Springs.

The official opening date for Fantasy Springs is June 6.

You can check out the video below.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.