Tokyo Disney Resort Celebrates Fantasy Springs With a One Time Only Drone and Firework Show

This morning, Tokyo Disney Resort streamed a video on YouTube showing characters enjoying Fantasy Springs all while the sky lit up with a drone and fireworks show.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of the opening of the Fantasy Springs expansion at Tokyo DisneySea, Tokyo Disney Resort streamed a video on their YouTube page.
- In this 12-minute video, you can see characters exploring the three main areas of Fantasy Springs which include Peter Pan’s Never Land, Rapunzel’s Forest, and Frozen Kingdom. All while a drone and firework show lit up the sky above them.
- This was a one time only show and there will not be a nightly drone show at Fantasy Springs.
- The official opening date for Fantasy Springs is June 6.
- You can check out the video below.
