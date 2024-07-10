Top 5 Tips for Visiting Disney Parks While Pregnant

A Disney vacation while pregnant can be a particularly magical and memorable experience. Some may be hesitant to visit Disney while pregnant out of fear that there is not enough to do, but there are a plethora of rides and experiences that you can still enjoy during your trip.

We will take you through our guidance for visiting Disney while pregnant and everything you may want to consider as you are planning your Disneyland or Disney World vacation. Keep reading for five tips on how to have the most comfortable and enjoyable Disney trip while pregnant!

1) Plan your trip date around the crowds and weather. If you have the flexibility to do so, we recommend avoiding the times of the year when the weather is hot and the parks are not extremely crowded. You can see the crowd calendar for Disneyland and the crowd calendar for Disney World for an idea of projected crowds throughout the year and the least crowded times to visit.

Especially at Disney World, the temperatures can get very hot during certain times of the year, and you’ll want to avoid extreme temperatures when visiting while pregnant. See our guide to weather at Disney World and weather at Disneyland for typical weather patterns and the months that have the mildest weather. Even if you’re visiting during a time of year that is not particularly hot or crowded, you’ll still want to make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks throughout the day.

2) Wear comfortable clothes with supportive shoes. While we always recommend wearing something that will be comfortable during a long park day, this is especially important when visiting Disney while pregnant. We recommend layers that you can easily take on and off if you’re feeling cool or hot, a smaller bag that won’t be too heavy, and good shoes that will be supportive during a day of lots of walking. See our top recommended shoes for Disneyland and the best shoes for Disney World! It’s a good idea to pack an extra pair of shoes like sandals to switch out with later in case your feet start swelling during the day.

3) Choose the hotel you’ll stay at carefully. When visiting Disneyland while pregnant, there are some extra considerations for which hotel you pick, especially when it comes to sleeping arrangements and ease of transportation.

For Disneyland, this may mean staying at one of the on-property hotels or a hotel within close walking distance of Disneyland to minimize travel time in the mornings and evenings. At Disney World, you may want to consider a hotel on the Skyliner route so you can minimize the amount of time you’ll need to spend taking the Disney buses. It also may be helpful to choose a hotel with a kitchen in your room so you have the ability to prepare food for pregnancy cravings you may have.

4) Familiarize yourself with the rides you can and can’t go on ahead of your trip. While there are certain rides at Disneyland and Disney World that are not safe for pregnant women to ride, there are still plenty of attractions and entertainment to enjoy throughout the day. While certain rides do not have a pregnancy advisory, pregnant visitors may still want to avoid them due to their potential to cause nausea or other issues.

Some attractions without an expectant mothers advisory have ride vehicles that may be challenging to get in and out of or lap bars that can be uncomfortable in your second and third trimesters, so whether or not you choose to go on these depends on your personal comfort level.

5) Take advantage of Disney PhotoPass photography when visiting while pregnant. Visiting Disney while pregnant can be a really special experience, which is why we recommend commemorating the experience with photos! You can wear clothing with a cute pregnancy-themed design and get photos in front of the iconic landmarks at the parks. If you’re visiting Disney World, you can also opt for a private Capture Your Moment photo session to commemorate your trip. You can see everything you need to know about PhotoPass at Disney World and PhotoPass at Disneyland in our guides!

You can see more of our top tips and a full list of safe rides and rides to avoid in our guides to visiting Disneyland while pregnant and visiting Disney World while pregnant.

At Mickey Visit, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.