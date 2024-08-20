Disney To Back Off Disney+ and My Disney Experience Terms and Conditions Strategy In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro has issued a statement in the high-profile lawsuit against Disney and Raglan Road after the tragic passing of a guest who had an allergic reaction after her meal, saying that they are now backing down from using their original strategy that cites terms and conditions in the My Disney Experience App and Disney+. The news comes from a report from Florida Politics.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company has reportedly abandoned their legal strategy that used Disney+ terms and conditions against a widower’s wrongful death lawsuit at Walt Disney World

The strategy originally saw Disney’s attorneys arguing that the lawsuit should be sent to arbitration, without going to a jury, since the plaintiff not only bought theme park tickets using the My Disney Experience app, but also once signed up for Disney+, both of which include terms and conditions that say legal disputes must go to arbitration.

The plaintiff, Jeffrey Piccolo, is suing the Walt Disney Company and Raglan Road Pub and Irish Restaurant after his wife’s passing as a result of an allergic reaction following her meal at the Disney Springs

Raglan Road is located at the Walt Disney World property, but not a restaurant owned or operated by Disney.

Now, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro is suggesting Disney “put(s) humanity above all other considerations” and said in a statement that the company is waiving their right to arbitration and having the matter proceed in court.

This is a nearly complete turn from a statement released a week ago, where Disney defended their strategy as “merely defending ourselves against the plaintiff’s attorney’s attempt to include us in their lawsuit against the restaurant.”

You can read more about the lawsuit, originally filed in February for the October 2023 incident, in our post here.

Josh D’Amaro’s Statement: