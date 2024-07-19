ABC News Live to Expand Its Weekend Programming Beginning This Weekend

Beginning this weekend, ABC News Live will expand its weekend programming with Whit Johnson, Janai Norman and Gio Benitez set to rotate as hosts of ABC News Live Weekend.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live’s weekend programming is set to expand beginning Saturday, July 20th.

Good Morning America Saturday and Sunday co-anchors Whit Johnson, Janai Norman and Gio Benitez will take on additional responsibility as they rotate anchoring live broadcasts of ABC News Live Weekend starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Saturdays and Sundays.

They will join GMA3 co-anchor DeMarco Morgan, who anchors ABC News Live Weekend with additional airings throughout the day.

The new programming builds on the momentum of ABC News Live's around-the-clock live programming, including the channel's flagship show, Prime with Linsey Davis, where Davis digs deeper into the day's news and issues, getting at the heart of stories with award-winning long-form reporting and exclusive interviews with newsmakers.

