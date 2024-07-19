ABC News Live to Expand Its Weekend Programming Beginning This Weekend

Beginning this weekend, ABC News Live will expand its weekend programming with Whit Johnson, Janai Norman and Gio Benitez set to rotate as hosts of ABC News Live Weekend.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News Live’s weekend programming is set to expand beginning Saturday, July 20th.
- Good Morning America Saturday and Sunday co-anchors Whit Johnson, Janai Norman and Gio Benitez will take on additional responsibility as they rotate anchoring live broadcasts of ABC News Live Weekend starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Saturdays and Sundays.
- Live broadcasts will feature the biggest stories of the week with all the facts and analysis viewers need to reflect on global events and prepare for what’s coming next.
- They will join GMA3 co-anchor DeMarco Morgan, who anchors ABC News Live Weekend with additional airings throughout the day.
- The new programming builds on the momentum of ABC News Live’s around-the-clock live programming, including the channel’s flagship show, Prime with Linsey Davis, where Davis digs deeper into the day’s news and issues, getting at the heart of stories with award-winning long-form reporting and exclusive interviews with newsmakers.
What They’re Saying:
- Karin Gilford, senior vice president of Digital Media, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment: “The unparalleled ABC News Live team continues to raise the bar with powerful reporting that is providing a critical service for viewers getting their news anywhere, anytime and on any device. This expanded programming during this consequential election demonstrates our continued commitment to streaming and the future of news with a talented team of leading anchors and journalists in front of and behind the camera.”
- Seni Tienabeso, executive director of ABC News Live: “It is an exciting time in the streaming space, and we continue to double down on premium content and storytelling. This powerhouse anchor team will set a new and unique standard of excellence on the weekends as we bring our audience the stories and headlines that matter most.”