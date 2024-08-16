Box Office Numbers For Thursday Preview Screenings of “Alien: Romulus” Indicate Another Theatrical Win For Disney

Alien: Romulus has earned a solid $6.5 million in Thursday previews, with the film expected to break more than $28 million this weekend, according to Variety.

Alien: Romulus, the latest chapter in the sci-fi horror saga, has taken in $6.5 million in Thursday previews alone at the box office.

films – is expecting the film to earn anywhere between $28 million and $38 million in its first weekend of release. Some industry insiders believe that number to be on the more conservative side, suggesting that Alien: Romulus could debut at over $40 million.

could debut at over $40 million. The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny ( Priscilla) , David Jonsson ( Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy ,) Archie Renaux Shadow and (Bone ,) Isabela Merced ( The Last of Us) , Spike Fearn ( Aftersun) , and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez ( Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues ( Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott ( Napoleon ), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

and which both previewed at more than $6 million and took in more than $40 million each in its first weekend. If the projections prove accurate, it will be another in a line of recent successes from the Walt Disney Company following a less than stellar 2023 theatrically.

This summer alone saw the debuts of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes , which took in $397 million, and the smash-hit record breaking runs of Pixar’s Inside Out 2 ($1.59 billion) and Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.03 Billion). Numbers that seem even bigger when compared to tentpole releases like The Marvels take of $206 million and Walt Disney Animation Studio’s Wish at $255 million last year.

on November 27th, and on December 20th. You can find out what our own Mike Celestino thought of Alien: Romulus in our review, here.

