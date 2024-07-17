Photos: AMC at Disney Springs is Getting Ready for “Deadpool & Wolverine” to Hit Theaters on July 26th

AMC at Disney Springs is getting ready for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, hitting theaters on July 26th.
What's Happening:
- You can see the signs they have outside the theater.
- Tickets are now on sale.
- Please note that this movie is rated R.
- Check out the trailer below.
Synopsis:
- Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool.
- They team up to defeat a common enemy.
Cast:
- Ryan Reynolds
- Hugh Jackman
- Emma Corrin
- Morena Baccarin
- Rob Delaney
- Leslie Uggams
- Karan Soni
- Matthew Macfadyen
Credits:
- Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers.
- Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.
