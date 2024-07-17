Photos: AMC at Disney Springs is Getting Ready for “Deadpool & Wolverine” to Hit Theaters on July 26th

AMC at Disney Springs is getting ready for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, hitting theaters on July 26th.

What's Happening:

AMC at Disney Springs Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26th.

on July 26th. You can see the signs they have outside the theater.

Tickets

Please note that this movie is rated R.

Check out the trailer below.

Synopsis:

Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool.

They team up to defeat a common enemy.

Cast:

Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman

Emma Corrin

Morena Baccarin

Rob Delaney

Leslie Uggams

Karan Soni

Matthew Macfadyen

Credits:

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

