Exclusive Clip: “America’s Got Talent” – Daniel Simu’s Amazing “Acrobotics” Performance

It’s the fourth week of auditions for America’s Got Talent, and we’ve got an exclusive advance clip from this week’s new episode! Check out contestant Daniel Simu from the Netherlands, who wows the judges with his “Acrobotics” routine.

Like the Disney term Imagineer (Imagination + Engineer), “Acrobotics” combines “Acrobat” and “Robotics” in a performance that is both traditional and modern. In the clip, Daniel uses an Acrobot as a performing partner in an acrobatic routine. If you like what you see, you won’t want to miss the full performance airing this Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC.

