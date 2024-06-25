“Once Upon a Studio” Director Dan Abraham Invited to Join Academy, Among Nearly 500 Other Potential Members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (or AMPAS for short) is about to get a lot bigger, as today it invited nearly 500 potential new members to join its ranks. Among the invitees is Dan Abraham, co-director of Disney’s 2023 animated short film Once Upon a Studio.

What’s happening:

Today the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences invited 487 members of the Hollywood filmmaking community to join its ranks. According to Deadline

The list of invitees includes Dan Abraham, the co-writer and co-director of Walt Disney Animation’s 2023 short film Once Upon a Studio , among other talent who have contributed to the world of Disney motion pictures, both in animation and live-action. You can find the full list of invitees at Deadline

, among other talent who have contributed to the world of Disney motion pictures, both in animation and live-action. You can find the full list of invitees at Other notable names on the list include actors Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four), Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto), Tia Carrere (Lilo & Stitch), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Rachel House (Moana), Catherine O’Hara (Frankenweenie), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone), and D.B. Sweeney (The Cutting Edge), plus directors Fede Álvarez (Don’t Breathe), J.D. Dillard (Devotion), and David Yates (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix), and Disney VFX animator James Mansfield (The Princess and the Frog).

What they’re saying:

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang: “We are thrilled to welcome this year’s class of new members to the Academy. These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community.”

Once Upon a Studio is available to stream via Disney+ and for free on YouTube (see above embedded video).