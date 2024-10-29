Animation is Film (AIF) Announces 2024 Winners

The Animation Is Film (AIF) Festival has unveiled its 2024 award recipients, celebrating exceptional achievements in animated cinema from around the world. Leading the accolades is FLOW, directed by Gints Zilbalodis, which earned the prestigious Grand Prize for its captivating storytelling and stunning visuals.

FLOW is a dialogue-free fantasy adventure that immerses viewers in a world where a resilient cat navigates survival alongside other species. The jury lauded the film for its masterful integration of sound, music, and immersive animation, effectively conveying a powerful environmental message through the unique perspective of its feline protagonist.

Another highlight of the festival was Memoir of a Snail, directed by Adam Elliot, which secured both the Special Jury Prize and the Audience Award.

This heartfelt stop-motion drama delves into themes of self-acceptance and personal growth, following the journey of a snail enthusiast facing immense challenges. The jury praised Elliot’s distinctive stop-motion technique and his ability to infuse deep emotional resonance into the narrative, celebrating human imperfections and finding beauty in unexpected forms.

In a remarkable outcome, The Colors Within, directed by Naoko Yamada, tied with Memoir of a Snail for the Audience Award. Yamada’s delicate character development and the film’s symbolic use of color resonated deeply with viewers, making The Colors Within a standout favorite alongside Elliot’s heartfelt narrative.

The Shorts category also showcased remarkable talent, with Wander to Wonder, directed by Nina Gantz, taking home the Grand Prize. Set in the 1980s, this short film mesmerized audiences with its unique visual style and poignant exploration of grief.

Additionally, A Crab in the Pool, directed by Jean-Sebastien Hamel and Alexandra Myotte, earned the Special Jury Prize for its touching portrayal of family and loss, capturing the emotional complexities of its young protagonists.

The 2024 AIF Festival was not only about awarding outstanding films but also about fostering community and celebrating the art of animation. The event featured sold-out screenings, exclusive previews, and engaging Q&As with influential filmmakers. Highlights included an exclusive sneak peek of Walt Disney Animation’s Moana 2 with directors David Derrick Jr. and Jason Hand, a “Work in Progress” session for Yoppaman with co-creators Zack Fox and Chibu Okere, and insightful discussions with industry leaders like David Lowery and Alfonso Cuarón of An Almost Christmas Story. Additionally, attendees enjoyed a Q&A with Pete Browngardt, director of The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.

Matt Kaszanek, Executive Director of AIF, expressed his enthusiasm: “With virtually every screening and event sold out, this year’s Animation Is Film Festival eclipsed each previous edition in terms of attendance and energy. How enormously gratifying it was to see so many new faces alongside our regulars. Congratulations – and thank you! – to all of the filmmakers for an extraordinary year in animation. Animation is film. Scream it from every rooftop!”

The festival also featured masterclasses from renowned creators such as Chris Sanders of DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot, screenwriters Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein of Inside Out 2, and the talented team behind Transformers One. Additionally, special screenings included classics like Miyazaki, Spirit of Nature, Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain, Takeshi Koike’s Redline (15th Anniversary), and Invincible Fight Girl, alongside award-winning shorts and a student showcase highlighting the next generation of animation artists.

The 2024 Animation Is Film Festival, held from October 18-20 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, solidified AIF’s reputation as a premier global platform for animated storytelling. Produced by GKIDS in partnership with the esteemed Annecy International Animation Film Festival, AIF continues to champion the highest aspirations of animation as a cinematic art form, advocating for filmmakers who push the boundaries of their craft.

For more information on the films, winners, and upcoming events, visit AnimationIsFilm.com.