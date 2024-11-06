Details Revealed for “The Art of Futurama” 25th Anniversary Book Written by Creator Matt Groening from Abrams ComicArts

The book will include never-before-seen concept art, sketches, an episode guide, and more.

First announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, publisher Abrams ComicArts has revealed details about its upcoming new book The Art of Futurama: A Visual History of Matt Groening’s Cult Classic, which was apparently written by series creator Matt Groening himself. And the best news is it will be available starting next week!

What happened:

Details for the new book entitled The Art of Futurama have been revealed by Abrams ComicArts in celebration of the popular animated sitcom’s 25th season.

have been revealed by Abrams ComicArts in celebration of the popular animated sitcom’s 25th season. The book has been written by series creator Matt Groening, and includes a foreword by its co-developer and executive producer David X. Cohen.

It will sell for $35.00 and will be released on Tuesday, November 12th.

What they’re saying:

Editor-in-Chief Charles Kochman: "Abrams has a long history with Matt Groening and books on The Simpsons. We are honored to expand our publishing to include The Art of Futurama, working closely with Matt and his team on this comprehensive and definitive visual history, one that is a must-have for any animation, television, or sci-fi fan."

Futurama Producer Claudia Katz: ""When the show premiered on March 28, 1999, it was heralded as one of the best-looking shows on television. This book is a tribute to all the talented artists who helped mold, build, and shape the beautiful, stunning, epic and (twenty-five years later) ever-expanding Futurama Universe."

The Art of Futurama: A Visual History of Matt Groening’s Cult Classic is available for pre-order right now.