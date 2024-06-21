Marvel’s “Blade” Gets Very Own Red Band Comic Book Series

Bryan Edward Hill and C.F. Villa are ready to launch Blade’s grisly next chapter in October, with Blade: Red Band, which will bring a bloody new dawn for Marvel’s most famous daywalker.

What’s Happening:

) returns to the iconic character with Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa ( ) to launch an all-new limited series. For years, BLADE has been the deadliest vampire hunter in the Marvel Universe. With an arsenal of wooden stakes, silver bullets and razor bats at his command, few have known the taste of vengeance of blood like BLADE! But after the harrowing events of Blood Hunt , what’s left of Marvel’s most infamous vampire? Did any of the vampire within Blade survive? Did any of the man? Find out here, at the skin-searing dawn of a bloody new Blade saga!

, what’s left of Marvel’s most infamous vampire? Did any of the vampire within Blade survive? Did any of the man? Find out here, at the skin-searing dawn of a bloody new Blade saga! Labeled with a Parental Advisory and polybagged to keep those weak of heart from experiencing its intensity, BLADE: RED BAND will bring visceral vampiric violence to the page like never seen before. You can get a peek at the intense new cover art for the series below.

will bring visceral vampiric violence to the page like never seen before. You can get a peek at the intense new cover art for the series below. The first of five issues, Blade: Red Band #1, will arrive at comic stores near you on October 9th.