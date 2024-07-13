CBS Releases Fall 2024 TV Premiere Schedule

CBS just revealed its fall premiere schedule as the network kicks off its day of presentations at the TCA Summer Press Tour.

What’s Happening:

  • CBS has announced its fall premiere schedule, which includes a week of Sneak Peeks in September ahead of the official premiere week, which begins Monday, October 14th.
  • Shows getting an early sneak preview include the Kathy Bates reboot of Matlock and the new reality series The Summit.
  • CBS has 15 returning shows in the 2024-2025 season, although The Amazing Race won’t return until the second half of the season, alongside new series Watson and a primetime revival of Hollywood Squares.
  • See the full schedules below.

CBS Fall Premiere Schedule

(**All times are ET/PT unless noted). (Bold series titles denote season premieres or sneak peeks.)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

8:00-10:00 PM – SURVIVOR (47th season premiere) – *Regular 8:00-9:30 PM timeslot begins Wednesday, Sept. 25.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

9:00-11:00 PM – 48 HOURS (37th season premiere) – *Regular 10:00-11:00 PM timeslot begins Saturday, Sept. 28.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

7:00-8:00 PM – 60 MINUTES (57th season premiere)

8:00-9:00 PM – MATLOCK (Sneak Peek) – *Regular 9:00-10:00 PM Thursday timeslot begins Oct. 17

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

7:00-7:30 PM, ET – NFL ON CBS doubleheader

7:30-9:00 PM, ET (7:00-8:30 PM, PT) – 60 MINUTES – *90 minute episode

9:00-10:30 PM, ET (8:30-10:00 PM, PT) – THE SUMMIT (Sneak Peek) – *Regular 9:30-11:00 PM Wednesday timeslot begins Oct. 16.

10:30-11:30 PM, ET (10:00-11:00 PM, PT) – BIG BROTHER (original episode)

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

7:00-8:00 PM – NFL ON CBS doubleheader

8:00-10:00 PM – AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS (AMAs)

10:00-11:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (original episode)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

8:00-9:30 PM – SURVIVOR

9:30-11:00 PM – THE SUMMIT (encore of first episode)

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (original episode)

9:00-10:00 PM – MATLOCK (encore of first episode)

10:00-11:00 PM – ELSBETH (rebroadcast)

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

7:00-8:30 PM – 60 MINUTES – *90 minute episode

8:30-10:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (season finale)

MONDAY, OCT. 14

8:00-9:00 PM – NCIS (22nd season premiere) – *Regular 9:00-10:00 PM timeslot begins Monday, Oct. 21.

9:00-11:00 PM – NCIS: ORIGINS (series premiere) – *Regular 10:00-11:00 PM timeslot begins Monday, Oct. 21.

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

8:00-9:00 PM – FBI (seventh season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – FBI: INTERNATIONAL (fourth season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – FBI: MOST WANTED (sixth season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16

8:00-9:30 PM – SURVIVOR

9:30-11:00 PM – THE SUMMIT (second episode)

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

8:00-8:30 PM – GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE (series premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – GHOSTS (fourth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – MATLOCK (second episode)

10:00-11:00 PM – ELSBETH (second season premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

8:00-9:00 PM – S.W.A.T. (eighth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – FIRE COUNTRY (third season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (Return of remaining episodes of 14th final season)

MONDAY, OCT. 21

8:00-8:30 PM – THE NEIGHBORHOOD (seventh season premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – POPPA’S HOUSE (series premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – NCIS

10:00-11:00 PM – NCIS: ORIGINS

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

7:00-7:30 PM, ET – NFL ON CBS doubleheader

7:30-8:30 PM, ET (7:00-8:00 PM, PT) – 60 MINUTES

8:30-9:30 PM, ET (8:00-9:00 PM, PT) – TRACKER (second season premiere) – *Regular 8:00-9:00 PM timeslot begins

