New Update Introduces Deathless She-Hulk and More to Marvel Contest Of Champions

More updates have arrived in the popular mobile fighter Marvel Contest Of Champions, with the addition of Deathless She-Hulk and more!

What’s Happening:

Kabam has introduced its final challenger to its popular mobile fighter MARVEL Contest of Champions – DEATHLESS SHE-HULK!

– DEATHLESS SHE-HULK! New and existing players can add this Champion to their roster by acquiring Deathless She-Hulk pieces by completing specific in-game activities. Be sure to complete these objectives, as the pieces will only be available for a limited time.

Also, Marvel Contest of Champions’ REUNION Event officially begins TODAY, August 14 through August 28! Reunite with friends, characters, and rivals to earn epic rewards.

REUNION Event officially begins TODAY, August 14 through August 28! Reunite with friends, characters, and rivals to earn epic rewards. This Event, formerly known as Legends, features an exclusive login Calendar, Store, Objectives, Crystals, and much more – all centered around a brand new Quest; The Crucible.

Don’t miss the return of boosted 7-hour REUNION CRYSTALS and tokens for a limited 7-star selector!

Additionally, first introduced in 2014, Superior Iron Man is back with a brand new suit and new superior buff. Check out the Champion Deep Dive trailer below to see the new Buff in action.

Other Marvel Contest of Champions updates, including bug fixes, balance updates, details on the brand new quest “The Crucible,” and more can be found at the official site, here