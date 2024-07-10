FX and Disney+ Latin America Order Docuseries Focused on Mexican Soccer Team

FX is continuing their successful partnership with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney by ordering a new docuseries, this time focused on Mexican soccer team Club Necaxa.
What's Happening:
- According to Variety, Reynolds and McElhenney will tell the story of Mexican soccer team Club Necaxa, alongside Eva Longoria.
- Reynolds and McElhenney will serve as executive producers and on-air stars of this FX / Disney+ Latin America series.
- This comes three months after Reynolds and McElhenney joined Longoria as investors in Club Necaxa.
- The series does not have a title as of yet, but filming has begun in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
- The new series will be in English and Spanish and takes creative cues from FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, following the journey of a Welsh soccer team after Reynolds and McElhenney purchased the club in 2021.
- According to FX, the series will follow the Necaxa “as they strive to reclaim their place as one of Mexico’s top teams, while their Mexican-American owner Eva Longoria tries to breathe new life into the team by enlisting the help of her high-profile friends, including new co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.”
