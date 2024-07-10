FX and Disney+ Latin America Order Docuseries Focused on Mexican Soccer Team

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

FX is continuing their successful partnership with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney by ordering a new docuseries, this time focused on Mexican soccer team Club Necaxa.

What's Happening:

  • According to Variety, Reynolds and McElhenney will tell the story of Mexican soccer team Club Necaxa, alongside Eva Longoria.
  • Reynolds and McElhenney will serve as executive producers and on-air stars of this FX / Disney+ Latin America series.
  • This comes three months after Reynolds and McElhenney joined Longoria as investors in Club Necaxa.
  • The series does not have a title as of yet, but filming has begun in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
  • The new series will be in English and Spanish and takes creative cues from FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, following the journey of a Welsh soccer team after Reynolds and McElhenney purchased the club in 2021.
  • According to FX, the series will follow the Necaxa “as they strive to reclaim their place as one of Mexico’s top teams, while their Mexican-American owner Eva Longoria tries to breathe new life into the team by enlisting the help of her high-profile friends, including new co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy