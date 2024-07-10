FX and Disney+ Latin America Order Docuseries Focused on Mexican Soccer Team

FX is continuing their successful partnership with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney by ordering a new docuseries, this time focused on Mexican soccer team Club Necaxa.

What's Happening:

According to Variety

Reynolds and McElhenney will serve as executive producers and on-air stars of this FX / Disney+

This comes three months after Reynolds and McElhenney joined Longoria as investors in Club Necaxa.

The series does not have a title as of yet, but filming has begun in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

The new series will be in English and Spanish and takes creative cues from FX’s Welcome to Wrexham

According to FX, the series will follow the Necaxa “as they strive to reclaim their place as one of Mexico’s top teams, while their Mexican-American owner Eva Longoria tries to breathe new life into the team by enlisting the help of her high-profile friends, including new co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.”

