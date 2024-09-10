FX’s “Grotesquerie” Needs YOUR Screams — “Symphony of Screams” Events Announced

According to ABC7, FX's Grotesquerie needs screams to help celebrate the show's premiere.
What’s Happening:
- FX's Grotesquerie needs help collecting screams from fans.
- The screams will be collected in person at events located in Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York starting September 13th.
- If you cannot participate in one of the in-person locations, a nationwide call-to-scream will allow guests from across the country to join in offering their screams to Instagram and TikTok with the hashtags #SymphonyOfScreams and #GrotesquerieFX.
- Ryan Murphy's horror series Grotesquerie will premiere on September 25th at 10pm on FX as well as stream the next day on Hulu.
The Feast:
- The Feast, an immersive dining experience featuring offerings from chef Tim Hollingsworth, will take place on September 19th in Los Angeles and September 25th in New York.
Event Information:
FX's Grotesquerie "Symphony of Screams" – Scream Chamber (LA)
- September 13th at 5 – 10pm PDT
- Free and ages 18+ only
FX's Grotesquerie "Symphony of Screams" – Scream Chamber (NYC)
- September 13 · 5 – 10pm EDT
- Free and ages 18+ only
FX's Grotesquerie "Symphony of Screams" – Scream Chamber (Nashville)
- September 13 · 5 – 10pm CDT
- Free and ages 18+ only
Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles
- September 19th at 4:30pm
- Ages 21+ only
Angel Orensanz Center in New York City
- September 25th at 4:30pm
- Ages 21+ only
