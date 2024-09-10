FX’s “Grotesquerie” Needs YOUR Screams — “Symphony of Screams” Events Announced

According to ABC7, FX's Grotesquerie needs screams to help celebrate the show's premiere.

What’s Happening:

FX's Grotesquerie needs help collecting screams from fans.

needs help collecting screams from fans. The screams will be collected in person at events located in Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York starting September 13th.

If you cannot participate in one of the in-person locations, a nationwide call-to-scream will allow guests from across the country to join in offering their screams to Instagram and TikTok with the hashtags #SymphonyOfScreams and #GrotesquerieFX.

Ryan Murphy's horror series Grotesquerie will premiere on September 25th at 10pm on FX as well as stream the next day on Hulu

The Feast:

The Feast, an immersive dining experience featuring offerings from chef Tim Hollingsworth, will take place on September 19th in Los Angeles and September 25th in New York.

Event Information:

FX's Grotesquerie "Symphony of Screams" – Scream Chamber (LA)

September 13th at 5 – 10pm PDT

Free and ages 18+ only

FX's Grotesquerie "Symphony of Screams" – Scream Chamber (NYC)

September 13 · 5 – 10pm EDT

Free and ages 18+ only

FX's Grotesquerie "Symphony of Screams" – Scream Chamber (Nashville)

September 13 · 5 – 10pm CDT

Free and ages 18+ only

Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles

September 19th at 4:30pm

Ages 21+ only

Angel Orensanz Center in New York City

September 25th at 4:30pm

Ages 21+ only