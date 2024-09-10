FX’s “Grotesquerie” Needs YOUR Screams — “Symphony of Screams” Events Announced

According to ABC7, FX's Grotesquerie needs screams to help celebrate the show's premiere.

What’s Happening:

  • FX's Grotesquerie needs help collecting screams from fans.
  • The screams will be collected in person at events located in Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York starting September 13th.
  • If you cannot participate in one of the in-person locations, a nationwide call-to-scream will allow guests from across the country to join in offering their screams to Instagram and TikTok with the hashtags #SymphonyOfScreams and #GrotesquerieFX.
  • Ryan Murphy's horror series Grotesquerie will premiere on September 25th at 10pm on FX as well as stream the next day on Hulu.

The Feast:

  • The Feast, an immersive dining experience featuring offerings from chef Tim Hollingsworth, will take place on September 19th in Los Angeles and September 25th in New York.

Event Information:  

FX's Grotesquerie "Symphony of Screams" – Scream Chamber (LA)

  • September 13th at 5 – 10pm PDT
  • Free and ages 18+ only

FX's Grotesquerie "Symphony of Screams" – Scream Chamber (NYC)

  • September 13 · 5 – 10pm EDT
  • Free and ages 18+ only

FX's Grotesquerie "Symphony of Screams" – Scream Chamber (Nashville)

  • September 13 · 5 – 10pm CDT
  • Free and ages 18+ only

The Feast:

Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles

  • September 19th at 4:30pm
  • Ages 21+ only

Angel Orensanz Center in New York City

  • September 25th at 4:30pm
  • Ages 21+ only

