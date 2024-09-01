“Jim Henson’s Imagination Illustrated” Author Karen Falk to Host Presentation at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York

The Museum of the Moving Image in New York will be hosting a discussion with the author of Jim Henson’s Imagination Illustrated.
What’s Happening:
- Karen Falk, Archives Director of The Jim Henson Company and Vice President of The Jim Henson Legacy, who also authored Jim Henson’s Imagination Illustrated, will be making an appearance at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York.
- During the presentation, Falk will explore Henson’s story through the lens of his “Red Book” journal and personal and production material drawn from his archives, as well as rare video clips illustrating his creative thinking and the arc of his visionary career.
- Prior to the presentation beginning at 1:00 p.m., there will be a banjo performance by musician and Kermit collaborator Lucas Ross.
- Following the presentation, Jim Henson Legacy President Craig Shemin leads Henson trivia and giveaways.
- “Jim Henson’s Imagination Illustrated: Exploring the Archives of a Creative Mind” will take place on Sunday, September 22nd at the Redstone Theater
- Tickets are $15 for general, $11 for seniors and students, and $9 for youth (ages 3–17), while also free for MoMI members at the Senior/Student level and above.
- Tickets can be ordered now here.
- The Museum of the Moving Image is currently hosting The Jim Henson Exhibition, a dynamic experience exploring Jim Henson’s groundbreaking work for film and television and his transformative impact on culture.