“Jim Henson’s Imagination Illustrated” Author Karen Falk to Host Presentation at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York

The Museum of the Moving Image in New York will be hosting a discussion with the author of Jim Henson’s Imagination Illustrated.

What’s Happening:

Karen Falk, Archives Director of The Jim Henson Company and Vice President of The Jim Henson Legacy, who also authored Jim Henson’s Imagination Illustrated, will be making an appearance at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York.