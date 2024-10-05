Lot Lot From “Primos” Brings Creepy Fun Perfect For The Season To Latest “Theme Song Takeover”

Spooky vibes from the creepiest cousin in the family.

The latest Theme Song Takeover is perfect for the season, as the creepy cousin Lot Lot from Primos takes center stage in the new installment of the short-form interstitial series.

What’s Happening:

We're visiting the Humphrey household once again for another installment of Theme Song Takeover featuring the characters from one of Disney Channel Primos.

featuring the characters from one of . In this edition, we’re focusing on Tater’s cousin, Lot Lot, who has a particular vibe that can best be described as “spooky.”

Lot Lot is taking over the Primos theme song, adding some of her unsettling flair to it with a bit of help from her creepy doll, Dolly, who might just be her…ghost…writer.

theme song, adding some of her unsettling flair to it with a bit of help from her creepy doll, Dolly, who might just be her…ghost…writer. Other cousins get involved in the fun, thanks to the help of a surplus of blood oranges they use to turn themselves into creepy characters, all with the intent of scaring Tater.

And if they don't succeed, it's a large amount of spiders that will get the job done.

This Theme Song Takeover is particularly appropriate as it helps kick off Disney Channel’s stacked Monstober line-up, which also includes spooky episodes of Primos.

This is the latest Theme Song Takeover to feature the cast of Primos. Recently, the trio of T Sisters took on the short-form series, which (by my count) means we have 8 more cousins who can take over the theme song.

to feature the cast of Recently, the trio of T Sisters took on the short-form series, which (by my count) means we have 8 more cousins who can take over the theme song. The full series, Primos, is a coming-of-age animated comedy that follows Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with big dreams, determined to find what makes her extraordinary. When her 12 chaotic cousins move in for the summer, they help her discover her true self.

is a coming-of-age animated comedy that follows Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with big dreams, determined to find what makes her extraordinary. When her 12 chaotic cousins move in for the summer, they help her discover her true self. Theme Song Takeover is a short-form interstitial series that consists of theme songs to various Disney Channel shows, redone by a supporting character of that series. The lyrics are usually rewritten, some are added, or in one case, the instrumental theme was rearranged. The series started airing on April 19th, 2019. Each episode is rendered in the original style of that series with the main voice cast reprising their roles.