Andreas Deja’s Short Film “Mushka” Features One of Final Songs Written by Disney Legend Richard M. Sherman

Legendary Disney animator Andreas Deja is directing a new short, Mushka, which will feature one of the final compositions from Disney Legend Richard M. Sherman, “Mushka’s Lullaby,” as the end credit song.

What’s Happening:

An exciting, brand-new music video celebrating the beautiful and evocative song “Mushka’s Lullaby,” has been released.

The song features one of the final compositions by legendary Disney songwriter, Richard M. Sherman prior to his passing in May.

Featured in Deja’s directorial debut short, Mushka , as the end credit song, the haunting and memorable tune, sung by versatile vocalist Holly Sedillos, is part of the film’s poignant orchestral score created and arranged by noted composer Fabrizio Mancinelli.

The new "Mushka's Lullaby" music video, created by the short film's editor and co-producer, Roger Viloria, showcases the lullaby accompanied by film clips from Deja's spectacular hand-drawn production, combined with fun and nostalgic behind the scenes clips of recording the song, featuring Sedillos, and the orchestra who recorded the award-winning Mushka soundtrack on the Synchron Stage in Vienna, with a 60-piece orchestra.

Lovingly and meticulously animated and crafted by hand over a period of ten years, Mushka is Deja’s directorial debut, a 28-minute animated short that is an inspired vision brought to life.

Mushka is the story of Sarah, a young Ukrainian girl who discovers an orphaned baby Siberian tiger and realizes she must either raise him or leave him to the perils of the snowy wild. Featuring new characters full of personality in a story brimming with excitement, humor and emotion, it is the culmination of nearly a decade of dedication, experimentation and creativity.

“Mushka’s Lullaby” is part of the film’s soundtrack album, Mushka —Original Score

