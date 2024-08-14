Live Action Series “Nautilus” Heads to Prime Video UK and Ireland

According to Deadline, the live-action series Nautilus heads to Prime Video in the UK and Ireland.

What’s Happening:

  • Nautilus heads to the UK and Ireland on Prime Video.
  • The series was initially set with Disney+ UK before it was cut from the streaming content removal plan last year.
  • In the United States, it wound up with AMC.
  • Nautilus is based on Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

About Nautilus:

  • “An Indian prince robbed of his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces which have taken everything from him, Nemo set sail with his ragtag crew on board the awe-inspiring vessel, battling foes and discovering magical underwater worlds.”

Cast:

  • Shazad Latif
  • Georgia Flood
  • Thierry Fremont
  • Céline Menville

Guest Appearances:

  • Richard E Grant
  • Anna Torv
  • Noah Taylor

