Live Action Series “Nautilus” Heads to Prime Video UK and Ireland

According to Deadline, the live-action series Nautilus heads to Prime Video in the UK and Ireland.

heads to the UK and Ireland on Prime Video. The series was initially set with Disney+

In the United States, it wound up with AMC.

Nautilus is based on Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

“An Indian prince robbed of his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces which have taken everything from him, Nemo set sail with his ragtag crew on board the awe-inspiring vessel, battling foes and discovering magical underwater worlds.”

Cast:

Shazad Latif

Georgia Flood

Thierry Fremont

Céline Menville

Guest Appearances:

Richard E Grant

Anna Torv

Noah Taylor

