Live Action Series “Nautilus” Heads to Prime Video UK and Ireland

According to Deadline, the live-action series Nautilus heads to Prime Video in the UK and Ireland.
What’s Happening:
- Nautilus heads to the UK and Ireland on Prime Video.
- The series was initially set with Disney+ UK before it was cut from the streaming content removal plan last year.
- In the United States, it wound up with AMC.
- Nautilus is based on Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.
About Nautilus:
- “An Indian prince robbed of his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces which have taken everything from him, Nemo set sail with his ragtag crew on board the awe-inspiring vessel, battling foes and discovering magical underwater worlds.”
Cast:
- Shazad Latif
- Georgia Flood
- Thierry Fremont
- Céline Menville
Guest Appearances:
- Richard E Grant
- Anna Torv
- Noah Taylor
