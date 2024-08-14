New Trailer Released for “Kraven the Hunter” in Theaters This December

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the trailer for Kraven the Hunter, which is coming to theaters this December.

What’s Happening:

  • Check out the trailer for Kraven the Hunter, in theaters December 13th, 2024.
  • Note: This film is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for bloody violence and language.

About Kraven the Hunter:

  • Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be.
  • Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Cast:

  • Aaron Taylor-Johnson
  • Ariana DeBose
  • Fred Hechinger
  • Alessandro Nivola
  • Christopher Abbott
  • Russell Crowe

Credits:

  • Directed by:  J.C. Chandor
  • Story by: Richard Wenk
  • Screenplay by: Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway
  • Based on the Marvel Comics
  • Produced by:
    • Avi Arad
    • Matt Tolmach
    • David Householter
