The X-Men’s From the Ashes era kicks off in the new X-MEN #1 launch trailer. Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman’s X-MEN #1 is available now.

What’s Happening:

Today is a day that will go down in comic book history as Marvel X-MEN #1 !

! The first launch in the X-Men’s new From the Ashes era, X-MEN #1 is a thrilling entry into the mutant mythos that’s perfect for longtime X-Men readers as well as returning and new fans.

is a thrilling entry into the mutant mythos that’s perfect for longtime X-Men readers as well as returning and new fans. See for yourself in the new X-MEN #1 launch trailer, featuring artwork from the debut issue.

X-MEN #1 introduces a new team of X-Men operating out of a former sentinel factory in Alaska.

introduces a new team of X-Men operating out of a former sentinel factory in Alaska. Led by Cyclops, the lineup includes both classic mainstays, fan-favorite icons, and rising stars: Beast, Psylocke, Magik, Kid Omega, Temper, Juggernaut, and Magneto.

In the wake of Krakoa’s fall, these X-Men raise a flag of defiance! Deadly times call for radical action and as they battle for the destiny of the mutant species, Cyclops’ team will confront new forces including the mysterious final remnant of the anti-mutant group Orchis!

Check out the trailer now and keep track of what's on the horizon with a From the Ashes checklist.

With a sprawling variety of titles (and more to come), each X-Title offers a different approach to mutant storytelling, ensuring there's something for every reader!

What They're Saying:

Jed MacKay told IGN in a recent interview: “This is very much a series about rebuilding. It's a series about finding your place in a world that you thought you'd left behind, and essentially taking the wreckage of something and trying to build something new from it, which we see sort of thematically and also quite literally. I mean, the X-Men are flying around in the Marauder, too. They're living in a Sentinel factory that they have salvaged – a former Orchis facility that they now live in. So this sort of scavenging and repurposing of what came before in order to construct a place for oneself in the world is very much a part of what our X-Men book is about.”