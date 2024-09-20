It’s “Only Agatha In The Building” In New TV Spot Mashup Perfect For The Disney Bundle

A new mashup (perfect for the Disney Bundle) sees the crossover event many fans have been looking for with Only Agatha In The Building – a combination of the new Marvel Studios series, Agatha All Along with the acclaimed Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.

In a perfect piece of synergy between Hulu and Disney+ Only Murders in the Building, with a bit of Agatha All Along injected into it.

While we wouldn’t take this as canon, Harkness (played by Kathryn Hahn), tells the trio that she is responsible for everything they’ve witnessed up to this point in the series.

Fans are also sure to love the new opening credits, as shown in the spot, that send up the original Only Murders in the Building opening titles, but again with an Agatha All Along flair.

opening titles, but again with an flair. In Agatha All Along, which debuted earlier this week on Disney+, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

