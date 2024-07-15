PBS Fall 2024 Premiere Schedule Released

PBS just announced some new specials in addition to their premiere schedule at the TCA Summer Press Tour.

PBS Announcements:

Alongside its fall premiere schedule, PBS announced some new specials that viewers like you can check out in the near future.

Counting the Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover will air on Tuesday, August 27th, at 9:30 pm ET. It will explore how Americans cast their ballots, examine the reliability of voting systems around the country, and examine voter confidence in light of recent efforts to question the integrity of systems that vary from state to state and often town to town.

On Friday, September 20th, at 9:00 pm ET, PBS will debut the one-hour dynamic special Deadlock, which aims to facilitate civil dialogue in an era dominated by polarizing debates. Moderated by Aaron Tang, professor at UC Davis School of Law, the series will feature a diverse panel of influential figures from legal, political, and cultural spheres delving into complex, ethical dilemmas based on real-life scenarios.

From PBS KIDS, the new animated series Carl the Collector will be the first to center on an Autistic main character when it premieres on November 14th. Through its relatable stories, characters, and messages, and with a production team that includes neurodiverse writers, production staff, animators, advisors, and voice talent, Carl the Collector showcases and celebrates our differences and commonalities and that we all have something unique to offer.

Find more exciting new programs in the full PBS Fall Lineup below.

