Discussions Reportedly Underway for a Possible TV-Movie Franchise Featuring Characters From “All My Children”

According to TV Line, discussions are underway at Lifetime to launch a TV-movie franchise featuring characters from ABC soap opera All My Children.

Preliminary discussions are reportedly taking place at Lifetime to launch a TV movie franchise featuring characters from All My Children , multiple sources have confirmed.

One source said that the talks are in the early stages and is describing the conversation as "exploratory."

While this may seem out of left field, The Walt Disney Company is a stakeholder in A&E Networks, which is the parent company of Lifetime.

Disney has apparently been exploring opportunities to leverage the All My Children intellectual property for several years.

In 2020, ABC approached All My Children actors Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos (who are married and host ABC's talk show Live with Kelly and Mark) to create a primetime version of the soap opera.

The ill-fated sequel, named Pine Valley, was intended to focus on a young reporter with a hidden agenda, poised to expose the town's dark history in Pennsylvania.

While All My Children has since ended, another ABC soap continues: General Hospital.

Last year, for a short stint, ABC's General Hospital brought back Jackson Montgomery, the character from All My Children.

brought back Jackson Montgomery, the character from . All My Children originally ran on ABC from 1975 to 2011.