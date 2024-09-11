Discussions Reportedly Underway for a Possible TV-Movie Franchise Featuring Characters From “All My Children”

According to TV Line, discussions are underway at Lifetime to launch a TV-movie franchise featuring characters from ABC soap opera All My Children.
What’s Happening:
- Preliminary discussions are reportedly taking place at Lifetime to launch a TV movie franchise featuring characters from All My Children, multiple sources have confirmed.
- One source said that the talks are in the early stages and is describing the conversation as “exploratory.”
- While this may seem out of left field, The Walt Disney Company is a stakeholder in A&E Networks, which is the parent company of Lifetime.
- Disney has apparently been exploring opportunities to leverage the All My Children intellectual property for several years.
- In 2020, ABC revealed its collaboration with former All My Children actors Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos (who are married and host ABC’s talk show Live with Kelly and Mark) to create a primetime version of the soap opera.
- The ill-fated sequel, named Pine Valley, was intended to focus on a young reporter with a hidden agenda, poised to expose the town's dark history in Pennsylvania.
- While All My Children has since ended, another ABC soap continues: General Hospital.
- Last year, for a short stint, ABC’s General Hospital brought back Jackson Montgomery, the character from All My Children.
- All My Children originally ran on ABC from 1975 to 2011.
