Southwest Airlines Offer Special Sweepstakes in Celebration of Being Named Official Airline of the Southeastern Conference

Southwest Airlines announced a new, multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Southeastern Conference and SEC Network to be the Official Airline of the SEC. In celebration of the sponsorship launch, Southwest is hosting a special sweepstakes.

What’s Happening:

Today, Southwest Airlines

The deal officially launched on July 1 will primarily highlight the athletic contributions to SEC football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, gymnastics, and women’s soccer.

Southwest created additional travel opportunities for college football fans eager to cheer on their favorite team at some of the season’s biggest matchups.

The airline added new routes and additional service surrounding several SEC-centric showdowns, including USC vs. LSU in the Vegas Kickoff Classic, Alabama at Wisconsin in Week 3, Tennessee at Oklahoma in Week 4, and Georgia at Texas in Week 8

The sponsorship includes integrating Southwest Airlines on SEC Network programming and within the SEC footprint through SEC Nation, the network’s traveling football pre-game show.

Southwest will also activate on-site at SEC FanFare at the football championship in Atlanta and will have a presence at other major SEC championship events, including women’s and men’s basketball.

Even when in the air, SEC fans can watch select matchups throughout the year via the Southwest Inflight Entertainment Portal, which offers free Live TV channels including ESPN ABC

Additionally, the carrier plans to surprise Customers with pop-up activations on flights, providing giveaways and fun moments as fans take to the skies.

Southwest also will activate content across SEC Network linear, streaming, and social platforms beginning this college football season.

SEC Network and ESPN on-air personality Marty Smith will be featured in Southwest’s social media campaign. His first spot will take flight on launch day, Thursday, July 11.

Flex Your Fandom Sweepstakes:

To celebrate the sponsorship launch, Southwest is hosting the Flex Your Fandom Sweepstakes, offering entrants the chance to be treated like an MVP with an opportunity to win an ultimate getaway experience to the SEC Football Championship1.

Later this year, the airline will host additional sweepstakes to award prizes, including packages to the SEC Basketball Championship tournament, and an epic summer getaway.

To learn more and to enter, visit southwestsecsweepstakes.com

What They’re Saying:

Jennifer Bridie, Vice President Marketing Communications & Strategy at Southwest Airlines: “Southwest Airlines is proud to be joining the SEC roster as the airline of choice and getting sports fanatics to their favorite games with ease. SEC fans have been flying with us for decades, checking two free bags2 of gear, rescheduling road games without fees3, and saving flight credits for the year their team finally makes it to the championship. With this unique sponsorship, we’re giving fans more flexibility to join the action as they root for their favorite teams and bringing them new opportunities throughout the season to get to know the Southwest Brand even better.”

“Southwest Airlines is proud to be joining the SEC roster as the airline of choice and getting sports fanatics to their favorite games with ease. SEC fans have been flying with us for decades, checking two free bags2 of gear, rescheduling road games without fees3, and saving flight credits for the year their team finally makes it to the championship. With this unique sponsorship, we’re giving fans more flexibility to join the action as they root for their favorite teams and bringing them new opportunities throughout the season to get to know the Southwest Brand even better.” Becca Vodnoy, SVP of Sales, Disney Advertising: “With unmatched reach year-round, Disney is where the fans are, across all sports and platforms, all the time. When it comes to sports, we’re in a league of our own. With Southwest Airlines as the new Official Airline of the Southeastern Conference, we’re bringing passionate SEC fans everywhere closer to the action.”

“With unmatched reach year-round, Disney is where the fans are, across all sports and platforms, all the time. When it comes to sports, we’re in a league of our own. With Southwest Airlines as the new Official Airline of the Southeastern Conference, we’re bringing passionate SEC fans everywhere closer to the action.” Greg Sankey, SEC Commissioner: “The SEC is pleased Southwest Airlines has joined our official sponsor program. The SEC sponsor program is important to the mission of supporting our now 16 institutions and Southwest Airlines makes stronger an already robust family of sponsors for the Conference. We look forward to Southwest Airlines’ participation in our programming and championship events.”