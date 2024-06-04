New Kickstarter Launched To Bring Comprehensive Collection of A Marvel Artist To Fans

A new Kickstarter has been launched to help bring the art of a Marvel legend to the hands of every fan out there with a comprehensive collection of his work.

What’s Happening:

When Michael Turner’s cover for the first issue of Marvel Comics’ smash-hit series, Civil War , was released, it immediately became one of the most iconic comic book covers of all time. Turner’s Marvel Comics covers – featuring Spider-Man, Wolverine, The Fantastic Four and more – led to his status as one of the most legendary and beloved cover artists and comic book pencilers of all time.

, was released, it immediately became one of the most iconic comic book covers of all time. Turner’s Marvel Comics covers – featuring Spider-Man, Wolverine, The Fantastic Four and more – led to his status as one of the most legendary and beloved cover artists and comic book pencilers of all time. Clover Press is presenting their latest art book project – The Marvel Art of Michael Turner! This campaign features a 184-page, 9" x 12", high-end coffee table book, plus some amazing extra exclusive items only available through a Kickstarter campaign and Clover Press!

This campaign features a 184-page, 9" x 12", high-end coffee table book, plus some amazing extra exclusive items only available through a Kickstarter campaign and Clover Press! Clover Press and Aspen Comics are teaming up to bring this amazing Kickstarter campaign to life, with both newly remastered and classic artwork featuring superstar artist Michael Turner’s renditions of classic Marvel Comics super heroes Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, and many more!

Don't miss the most comprehensive collection of his Marvel work, presented in this deluxe 9" x 12" hardcover. And this Kickstarter campaign also features many exclusive items available only through Kickstarter and Clover Press, including Stickers, trading cards, metal prints, a mystery tier, and so much more!

You can pledge or find out more about this Kickstarter campaign at their official site, here

In 1994, Michael Turner began working for Top Cow Productions, co-creating the comic series Witchblade, a popular indie comic book. Turner later debuted his creator-owned series, Fathom, in 1998. It became the best-selling comic book of that year. In 2002, Michael left Top Cow Productions to start Aspen MLT LLC., and created the hit indie title Soulfire, in addition to continuing Fathom. Turner would go on to illustrate cover for Marvel Comics, most notably the smash hit series, Civil War, but also covers featuring Spider-Man, Wolverine, the Fantastic Four and more. Turner’s Marvel cover work led to his iconic status as one of the most beloved cover artists and comic book pencilers of all time. And now, for the first time, Clover Press is collecting all his work in one comprehensive, oversized hardcover volume—The Marvel Art of Michael Turner!