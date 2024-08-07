Trailer Released for Hulu’s “How to Die Alone” Debuting in September

The trailer for Hulu’s How to Die Alone has been released.

What's Happening:

  • Check out the trailer for Hulu’s How to Die Alone.
  • The half-hour comedy series will debut with four episodes on Friday, September 13, on Hulu, with new episodes streaming on Fridays.

Synopsis:

  • How to Die Alone follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

 

Credits:

  • Created by Natasha Rothwell, How to Die Alone is produced by ABC Signature in association with Big Hattie Productions. Natasha Rothwell and Vera Santamaria serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Desiree Akhavan and Jude Weng serve as executive producers.

Cast:

  • Natasha Rothwell as “Melissa”
  • Conrad Ricamora as “Rory”
  • Jocko Sims as “Alex”
  • KeiLyn Durrel Jones as “Terrance”

 

Recurring Guest Stars:

  • Bashir Salahuddin as “Brian”
  • Elle Lorraine as “Kaya”
  • Michelle McLeod as “Patti”
  • Ellen Cleghorne as "Beverly"
  • Chris "CP" Powell as “DeShawn”
  • Arkie Kandola as “Shaun”
  • Jaylee Hamidi as “Allie”
  • Melissa DuPrey as “Tamika”
  • Michael Hartney as “Josh”
  • Glenn Fleary as “Ben”
  • ​​Jackie Richardson as “Elise”

