Trailer Released for Hulu’s “How to Die Alone” Debuting in September

The trailer for Hulu’s How to Die Alone has been released.

What's Happening:

Check out the trailer for Hulu’s How to Die Alone .

. The half-hour comedy series will debut with four episodes on Friday, September 13, on Hulu, with new episodes streaming on Fridays.

Synopsis:

How to Die Alone follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

Credits:

Created by Natasha Rothwell, How to Die Alone is produced by ABC

Cast:

Natasha Rothwell as “Melissa”

Conrad Ricamora as “Rory”

Jocko Sims as “Alex”

KeiLyn Durrel Jones as “Terrance”

Recurring Guest Stars:

Bashir Salahuddin as “Brian”

Elle Lorraine as “Kaya”

Michelle McLeod as “Patti”

Ellen Cleghorne as "Beverly"

Chris "CP" Powell as “DeShawn”

Arkie Kandola as “Shaun”

Jaylee Hamidi as “Allie”

Melissa DuPrey as “Tamika”

Michael Hartney as “Josh”

Glenn Fleary as “Ben”

​​Jackie Richardson as “Elise”