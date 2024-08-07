Trailer Released for Hulu’s “How to Die Alone” Debuting in September

The trailer for Hulu’s How to Die Alone has been released.
What's Happening:
- Check out the trailer for Hulu’s How to Die Alone.
- The half-hour comedy series will debut with four episodes on Friday, September 13, on Hulu, with new episodes streaming on Fridays.
Synopsis:
- How to Die Alone follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.
Credits:
- Created by Natasha Rothwell, How to Die Alone is produced by ABC Signature in association with Big Hattie Productions. Natasha Rothwell and Vera Santamaria serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Desiree Akhavan and Jude Weng serve as executive producers.
Cast:
- Natasha Rothwell as “Melissa”
- Conrad Ricamora as “Rory”
- Jocko Sims as “Alex”
- KeiLyn Durrel Jones as “Terrance”
Recurring Guest Stars:
- Bashir Salahuddin as “Brian”
- Elle Lorraine as “Kaya”
- Michelle McLeod as “Patti”
- Ellen Cleghorne as "Beverly"
- Chris "CP" Powell as “DeShawn”
- Arkie Kandola as “Shaun”
- Jaylee Hamidi as “Allie”
- Melissa DuPrey as “Tamika”
- Michael Hartney as “Josh”
- Glenn Fleary as “Ben”
- Jackie Richardson as “Elise”
