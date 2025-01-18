Recap: Two Champions Defend Their Titles in Spectacular Fashion at UFC 311

Despite one of the main event competitors having to pull out of the fight due to an injury just a day before the event, UFC 311 still provided a thrilling show for fight fans in the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles tonight. Renato Moicano stepped up to fill in for that main event, but it was the champ’s night in the end.

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the night and break down the three fights we looked at in our UFC 311 preview.

Prelim Highlights

Islam Makhachev wasn’t the only one dealing with an unexpected opponent tonight. Bogdan Guskov was set for a meeting with Johnny Walker, who withdrew from the fight. Billy Elekana stepped up in his place to face the 13th-ranked light heavyweight contender. In the early going, it appeared Elekana was primed to score the upset. However, it didn’t take too long for Guskov to turn things around and he closed out the first round nearly securing a submission win. In the second, Guskov’s striking began to separate him and he picked Elekana apart. Eventually, Guskov’s pressure proved to be too much and Elekana wilted, allowing Guskov to lock up a choke and take the victory.

Azamat Bekoev made an impressive UFC debut tonight against Zachary Reese. Early on, Bekoev caught a kick from Reese and tripped him to the floor, getting the top position. From there, after surviving a submission attempt, the newcomer let his ground and pound do the talking. Bekoev was never really able to advance his position, but it didn’t matter as he landed some huge hammer fists that eventually caught Reese and put him out, securing a knockout win for Bekoev in his debut.

Main Card Highlights

Reinier De Ridder made short work of Kevin Holland in the opening bout of the main card. He went immediately to the grappling and scored a single leg takedown in the opening seconds. Holland attempted a couple of submissions but De Ridder was clearly the stronger grappler and he defended well. He eventually worked his way to Holland’s back and locked in a choke. It was a very impressive performance for a middleweight contender who should see a big name for his next opponent.

It was a bit of a puzzling meeting between Jailton Almeida and Serghei Spivac in the second contest of the main card. Almeida came in as the heavy betting favorite and figured to have the wrestling advantage, but it was Spivac who scored and early takedown. He then landed some good ground and pound before Almeida reversed the position and worked his way to mount. However, the world-class grappler then allowed himself to get reversed and the fight got back to the feet. There, that same grappler landed a big right hand that rocked Spivac. Almeida pounced and brought Spivac back to the floor, where he eventually pounded his way to a knockout win in the closing seconds of the first round. There were some impressive moments for Almeida in this fight, but mostly it was sloppy on the part of both fighters.

Jiri Prochazka def. Jamahal Hill

In a meeting of two former light heavyweight champions, we got an early fight of the year candidate. Right from the beginning, Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill made it clear they were going to stand and bang, and that’s exactly what they did. Prochazka darted in an out with chaotic movement and power punches, as he usually does. Hill remain composed and looked to land big punches of his own, as he usually does. The result was two of the best in the division trading big shots back and forth. It was Prochazka who scored the first big moment, dropping Hill with a big right hand in the first round. However, Hill showed incredible resilience throughout this fight, recovering again and again while Prochazka looked for the finish. In the second, Hill took the momentum back, landing some good shots and seemingly hurting Prochazka with a big body shot. In the third though, Prochazka turned up the pressure and blitzed Hill. He landed a couple of big combinations and, while Hill almost miraculously recovered yet again, Prrochazka was finally able to finish the fight with the knockout. After the fight, Prochazka called for a third meeting with light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira.

My pick: Prochazka via 3rd round knockout

Result: Prochazka via 3rd round knockout

Merab Dvalishvili def. Umar Nurmagomedov

This co-main event was one of the most high-level fights the UFC has put on in quite some time. Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov put on a clinic of MMA technique and skill. Nurmagomedov was the much faster striker in the early going but both guys pushed the pace right from the beginning. Nurmagomedov landed a good right hand that wobbled the champ for a moment but he recovered. Nurmagomedov brought more pressure in the second and seemed to go up two rounds, but the champ turned the tides in the third as the challenger began to fatigue. Dvalishvili showed off his world class cardio and continued to come forward with relentless pressure into the championship rounds while Nurmagomedov began to wilt. It was takedown attempt after takedown attempt from Dvalishvili and while Nurmagomedov showed off incredible defense, the few that the champ secured were enough for him to pass Georges St. Pierre for most takedowns in UFC history. That was just the cherry on top as Dvalishvili pushed straight through to a decision victory in his first defense of the bantamweight championship.

My pick: Nurmagomedov via decision

Result: Dvalishvili via decision

Islam Makhachev def. Renato Moicano

Well, it wasn’t the main event we were expecting. Unfortunately, Arman Tsarukyan had to pull out of the fight with an injury. Luckily, Renato Moicano was willing to step up on a day’s notice to take on Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. However, it was the champ’s night. Moicano showed well in the early going, landing a couple of good shots. But once Makhachev decided to take the fight to the ground, he was immediately successful. From there, we saw about a minute of ground and pound before an escape attempt from Moicano found him locked up in a choke instead. Makhachev squeezed for just a few seconds before Moicano was forced to tap. It was yet another dominant performance from the lightweight champ who continues to prove he is in a class all his own.

My pick: Makhachev via 3rd round submission

Result: Makhachev via 1st round submission

The UFC will return to ESPN+ on Saturday, February 1 for UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Imavov.