Exclusive Clip: Lil Dicky and GaTa in the Hot Seat on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”

Rappers “Lil Dicky” Dave Burd and GaTa, stars of the hit FX comedy series Dave, are in the hot seat on tonight’s brand-new episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, airing at 8/7c on ABC. Laughing Place is thrilled to offer an exclusive advance clip from tonight’s episode, which features Lil Dicky and GaTa playing together as host Jimmy Kimmel presents them with a multiple-choice hypothetical punchline to a joke. Check it out!

Episode Description:

“In the Hot Seat: “Lil Dicky” Dave Burd & GaTa / Kelly Osbourne & Jack Osbourne”

This week's dynamic duos feature rappers "Lil Dicky" Dave Burd and GaTa, alongside siblings Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne.

About Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Hosted by late-night’s Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is back in primetime to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary. In a first-time twist, the new season will feature pairs of celebrity contestants playing together in the hopes of winning $1 million for the charity of their choice. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Episodes stream the day after they air on Hulu.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is executive produced by Michael Davies and Jimmy Kimmel. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row and Kimmelot.